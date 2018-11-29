Elysian Natural Mineral Water makes debut in Bahrain, Saudi markets

MANAMA: Elysian Natural Mineral Water is now available in the Kingdoms of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, it was announced during a launching ceremony held at The Palace Boutique Hotel.

The event was addressed and held under the patronage of Khalid Al Rumaihi, CEO of the Economic Development Board and was attended by dignitaries from the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Norwegian consulate. Members of Media, several other corporate officials and exclusive guests from various industries also attended the launch.

Elysian Natural Mineral Water is a premium bottled water brand which has been launched by Saudi Arabian company Skan For Water LLC in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, by Saudi entrepreneur Sheema Alnafisee. Elysian water is a natural mineral water flowing from a natural spring in Modal Kilden, Fyresdal, Norway, and stands at being one of the purest drinking waters. The water is so naturally clean that it requires minimal filtration upon extraction. The water is also low in sodium and mineral content, as a high count of minerals in water could affect the body adversely. Elysian’s natural spring is situated in a minimally uninhabited area that is void of any microbes or pollutants, which is very rare.

“Norway is home to the cleanest and purest water in the world. Our mission is to provide this essential source of life to the population of the Arabian Gulf region and beyond for an affordable price,” said Sheema Alnafisee, CEO of Skan For Water and Elysian water. “Additionally, consumers are becoming more health conscious, relying less on carbonated soft drinks and sugary beverages. The bottled-water market is exploding across the Middle East on an unprecedented scale; and potable water is scarce in the region. Skan For Water and Elysian seized this opportunity to cater to people’s preferences for premium, yet affordable water by launching Elysian.”

HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, CEO of Bahrain Economic Development Board stated, “This launch is a celebration of the bilateral relations between the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as we honour the establishment of a Saudi Arabian beverage company, Elysian within the Kingdom of Bahrain and foster a welcoming business environment between the two nations. We’d like to encourage further regional investors to operate within the Kingdom of Bahrain and establish themselves within business-friendly Bahrain.”

The price of a 500 mL bottle of still and sparkling water is between 300 and 400 Bahraini fils. For consumer convenience, the bottles will be sold 24 bottles per carton via the website www.elysian.com.sa which will be available in December 2018.