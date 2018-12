Manama: Polling stations across Bahrain closed at 8 pm as per the schedule for casting ballots in the 2018 parliamentary and municpal elections.

The polling stations opened at 8 am to allow elgible Bahraini men and women to elect the 31 lawmakers and the 23 municipal councilors who will join their peers elected in the first round on November 24.

Bahrain has held elections in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.