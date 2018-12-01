City Centre Bahrain marks UAE’s 47th national day

Manama: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, announced to celebrate the occasion of the UAE’s 47th National Day with a host of spectacular performances for the whole family to enjoy on 2 December at City Centre Bahrain.

“City Centre Bahrain extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the United Arab Emirates on this joyous occasion. We look forward to creating great moments and celebrating this special day with our visitors,” Duaij Al Rumaihi, Senior Mall Manager, City Centre Bahrain, said.

City Centre Bahrain in partnership with the UAE embassy in Bahrain, will be celebrating the 47th National Day of the UAE, with a live performance by an authentic Emirati group who are flying to the kingdom and will be at City Centre Bahrain specially for the occasion. Families, residents and tourists visiting the mall on December 2, will be treated to culturally themed performances, with traditional UAE Yoola, Ayala and Harbiya dances in the mall’s Central Galleria at 5:30pm.