Jumeirah scoops Aon Hewitt 2018 Best Employer Award in UAE

Dubai: Jumeirah for the second successive year has been named as a ‘Best Employer in the UAE’ by Aon Hewitt, a leading global human resource consulting company.

“Being voted Aon Hewitt Best Employer for 2018, for the second consecutive year, is a proud distinction. It recognizes our commitment to make Jumeirah ‘Your Place to Shine in Hospitality’ and the efforts we put into our people. Jumeirah is an exciting and dynamic work environment and we are immensely proud of what we have achieved in our ambitions to be an employer of choice. We recognize that our reputation for excellence and our position as a leading luxury hotel company is built firmly upon our employees. Our colleagues consistently work hard and with unyielding dedication to deliver on our promise to create lasting memories and deliver a guest service which is beyond expectations. We thank them sincerely for their efforts every day,” Ellen Dubois du Bellay, Chief Human Capital Officer, Jumeirah Group, said.

Under the leadership of Group CEO, José Silva, Jumeirah’s ambitious expansion plans to grow its portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts are well underway. In 2018, three new Jumeirah hotels opened; Jumeirah Royal Saray in Bahrain, Jumeirah Nanjing in China and Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah in Dubai. Additionally, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa, both in Abu Dhabi, will open before the end of the year. Future openings include luxury hotels in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Jumeirah currently employs 14,000 colleagues from across 140 different nationalities and continues to offer a range of international employment opportunities across its portfolio of 22 hotels and resorts.

The Aon Hewitt Best Employers Middle East study was launched globally by Aon over 18 years ago. Best Employers has become an international benchmark for business, affording organizations the unique opportunity to assess and understand the level of engagement amongst their employees. The 2018 Aon Best Employers Middle East winners were selected based on ranking consistently high levels for employee engagement, organisational agility, engaging leadership and strong talent focus. The rigorous process saw participating organizations assessed against Aon’s regional database of more than 350 organisations and 275,000 employees. This year, nine organisations across the Middle East – including Jumeirah Group – were selected for the prestigious honour across sectors ranging from logistics, hospitality and F&B to aviation, pharmaceutical and e-commerce.