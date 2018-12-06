Lulu further expands its footprint, opens 7th Lulu in Bahrain

SAAR: Middle East’s retail major, Lulu Group, has bolstered its presence in the Kingdom of Bahrain by opening its 7th Hypermarket in the newly opened Atrium Mall in Saar.

The latest Hypermarket, which is also 7th in the country was officially inaugurated by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy PM of Bahrain in the presence of Shaikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al- Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Daij, President of Crown Prince Court, Zayed Al Zayani, Commerce and Industry Minister, Jamil Humaidan, Labour Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, Minister of Works, Municipalities and Urban Planning.

Located in Saar, close to the Saudi-Bahrain Causeway, the sprawling 100,000 square feet new hypermarket has been designed using the latest retail space concepts and most modern technology for ease of shopping and display. It will serve residents of Budaiya, Hamala, Saar and Janabiya and is also well-positioned to cater to visitors from Saudi Arabia across the border. As always Lulu Hypermarket provides the widest range of quality and value-for-money products all under one roof. The outlet has also introduced inaugural offers and deals for a range of products at attractive prices.

“The opening of the 156th Lulu Hypermarket in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the 7th in the country is a moment of great pride for us,” Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group, said after the inauguration.

“It is a sign of our steady confidence in the bright future of Bahrain and our commitment to be a part of the progress of the Kingdom,” he added.

“Our total investment in the Kingdom of Bahrain has already crossed BD 125 million with seven hypermarkets and one mall. Apart from this, our state-of-the-art logistics center spread around 400000 square feet, and trading & distribution through the center not only supports our retail expansion but also help in ensuring food security. Our expansion plans are firm and we will open our new project in the Muharaq Central Market by second quarter of next year”, added Yusuff Ali.

“Our growth in Bahrain is powered by the vision of the leadership, the business-friendly economic environment and the ability of our Bahraini employees to absorb and fit into the Lulu service model which puts customers above all. We thank His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and First Deputy Premier and the people of this great country for encouraging us in all our expansion strategies and efforts in Bahrain.”

As an influential retail giant, Yusuff Ali reiterated the Lulu Group’s commitment to the government of Bahrain’s training and employment goals for Bahrainis. “Our strong Bahraini work force forms the nucleus of our operations here in the Kingdom and is a key to our success,” he said.

“Working closely with the Ministry of Labour to offer Bahrainis the requisite training to nurture their talent and are proud to say that Bahrainis have proved successful in managerial and specialized positions not only in the Kingdom but across the Lulu network in other GCC countries as well. There are more than 1,200 Bahrainis who work in the Group and we will continue to support Government’s Bahranization plan by giving employment to more Bahrainis in our upcoming projects.”

Also present on the occasion were Saifee Rupawala, Lulu CEO, Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, Juzer Rupawala, Lulu’s Director for Bahrain and Egypt and other senior officials.