MCA opens Bahrain office ahead of VAT implementation

Manama: MCA a leading professional services firm in India and UAE opened its Branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain in partnership with Pyramid Specialized Management Consulting. MCA Bahrain will be operating under commercial registration MCA Pyramid Consulting WLL.

MCA Bahrain would be offering services across Taxation, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Transaction Advisory, Business Strategy, Supply Chain, Transformative Technologies and Corporate services. With VAT (Valued Added Tax) roll out in the Kingdom of Bahrain scheduled from 1 January 2019, MCA Bahrain would be offering its expertise on impact assessment, implementation, registration and compliance. MCA Bahrain is part of the network of MCA offices across India, UAE and Oman.

The official launch event of the company was in Manama and presided by T N Manoharan, Founder and Chairman of MCA, India, founding partners of MCA Bahrain M Hanumantha Kumar, S Venkatesh and R Lakshmanan and well attended by leading businessmen, professionals and members of the media. The launch ceremony was held separately in the office at Diplomatic area and at InterContinental Regency Hotel.

“With introduction of VAT in Bahrain, the decision to expand and open a new office was a logical step in our business growth strategy and it will strengthen our comprehensive basket of service capabilities in the region. Further, it would improve transparency and compliance in general and have a positive impact on country rating,” T N Manoharan said.

“MCA Bahrain would offer wide ranging professional services through highly qualified and experienced team members cutting across several business sectors. Introduction of VAT is a landmark decision which is expected to generate sizeable tax revenues and improve Bahrain’s fiscal position,” M Hanumantha Kumar, said.

“We are delighted to launch operations in Bahrain in the 10th year of MCA, UAE. With significant expertise developed from VAT implementation in the UAE, MCA Bahrain is better positioned to cater to demand for VAT related services,” S Venkatesh said.

“We have made a long-term commitment to this market and delighted to launch in Business-Friendly Bahrain,” R Lakshmanan, said.

The launch event held an interactive session with the audience on VAT implementation challenges followed by gala dinner.