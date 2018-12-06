UAE Exchange ties-up with Kewalram and Sons Bahrain

MANAMA: UAE Exchange Bahrain signed an agreement with Kewalram and Sons for their Gold Card Loyalty Programme.

UAE Exchange Gold Card customers can flash their gold cards at any Kewalram & Sons stores and Kiosks to avail special discounts on selected brands and Products.

The agreement was signed by Akash Nainwal, Executive Director and General Manager, UAE Exchange along with Raj Kewalram, Director – Kewalram and Sons in the presence of Mithun Charles, Head of Operations UAE Exchange, Prajwal Shetty, Assistant Manager Corporate Business and Partnerships- UAE Exchange and Sheik Faizal Brand Manager Kewalram & Sons.