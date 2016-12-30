Gulf Air rolls out revised Beirut Schedule weekends

Manama: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, is implementing a modified daily flight schedule to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut in response to passenger demand from across the GCC region. Catering to weekend leisure and business travelers, the airline’s Beirut flights will, from 19th January, now include Thursday departures from Bahrain at 1710 arriving into Beirut at 1950, departing to Bahrain at 2035 to arrive at 0045+1. The airline’s Saturday flights will now depart Bahrain at 1130 arriving into Beirut at 1410, departing to Bahrain at 1455 to arrive at 1905 (all times local). The changed flight schedule gives passengers from Bahrain and across the GCC greater flexibility and better connectivity when travelling to/from Beirut on those days.

“Our new flight timings on Thursdays and Saturdays cater to weekend passenger movement between the GCC, Bahrain and Beirut, giving travelers more convenient travel times and better connectivity across the region. With consistently high load factors, Beirut is a popular destination and we are pleased to respond to passenger feedback and demand on this route and hope our valued passengers will take advantage of our new timings,” Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer Ahmed Janahi, said.

Gulf Air operates daily flights between Beirut and Bahrain. Boasting one of the Middle East’s largest networks, the airline is well-positioned to connect the Lebanese capital to several key destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe with excellent connectivity via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub.