Gulf Air starts Colombo flights

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, commenced its highly anticipated direct operations to Bandaranaike International Airport, in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, with 5 flights per week.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, Maher Salman Al Musallam commented at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Bahrain International Airport and attended by airport officials, local and regional media representatives and members of the airline’s executive management team.

“We are delighted to strengthen our Asia network with the launch of direct flights to the Colombo. We expect our newest destination to further enhance Gulf Air’s network, in line with our business strategy to provide strong business and tourism links to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region while simultaneously appealing to our passengers’ travel requirement.”

Boasting one of the Middle East’s largest networks, with double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, Gulf Air is well-positioned to connect passengers travelling to/from Colombo to several key destinations in the Middle East and Europe via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub. The airline’s network currently serves 41 cities in 24 countries spanning three continents.

Gulf Air flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, the airline’s one-stop-shop website, where customers can also find a suite of additional online services offering hotel bookings, car rental, travel insurance and the Gulf Air Tours service that gives passengers access to a variety of travel add-ons such as sightseeing tours, museum passes, tours, excursions, local activities and airport transfers at their final destination.