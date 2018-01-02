Alba Power project hits 3m work-hours without LTI

MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) Power Expansion Project – Power Station (PS) 5 and Power Distribution System (PDS) – celebrated an extraordinary record of 3 million work-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) as of end December 2017.

GE-GAMA Consortium, the EPC Contractor for PS 5 Project, achieved 2 million work-hours without LTI, while Siemens, the EPC Contractor for PDS, achieved 1 million hours without LTI.

“This landmark achievement is a result of Alba’s on-going commitment to best Safety standards. I thank our contractors – GE-GAMA Consortium and Siemens – for aligning with Alba’s Safety standards and partnering with us in our journey towards Safety Tomorrowland,” Tim Murray, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We aim to achieve higher and will continue our efforts to ensure that Safety remains at the core of our Company’s operations.”