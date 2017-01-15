Bahrain earns global accolades under HM King’s leadership

MANAMA: The Lebanese Assayad weekly magazine, in its latest editorial, dedicated a comprehensive report on Bahrain national celebrations, saying Bahrain led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has grabbed the world’s respect.

The editorial pointed out Bahrain’s ongoing development march and the numerous achievements made thanks to the wise vision of the outstanding royal leadership. It noted the Bahrainis’ loyalty to HM the King and their support for his historical development projects, emphasizing the royal appreciation to the people of Bahrain has been always present on every occasion.

It described HM the King as a great leader who has been leading his people to horizons of happiness, unity and prosperity. It said the political system in Bahrain strongly believes in promoting social unity. It pointed out the royal reforms launched in the early days of HM the King’s accession to the throne, and HM the King’s enthusiasm when he informed his people of his reforms that have been turned into reality by all means available.

It praised the successful thoughtful steps outlined by HM the King at all levels, highlighting the royal vision on bolstering the rule of democracy, respect for human rights, Bahrain’s commitment to international laws and conventions, promoting the comprehensive development march, strengthening national unity and Bahrain’s status as a state of law, institutions and freedoms.

It commended HM the King’s farsighted vision on the significance of openness to the world, which is a source of power at local, Gulf, Arab and Islamic levels, it has also provided Bahrain with power to confront challenges and threats, highlighting HM the King’s Arab and international tours that have played a decisive role in maintaining Bahrain’s security, stability and development process.

It underscored Bahrain’s efforts, in collaboration with Arab and friendly countries, in addressing domestic and foreign threats in the interest of the people of Bahrain and region. It lauded HM the King’s brave decision as Bahrain joined Arab and international efforts to fight terrorism and foreign interference.

Under the tile of (Bahrain’s National Days celebrations and the anniversary of HM the King’s Accession to the Throne), the magazine said the national celebrations accentuate Bahrain’s prominent role in building the nation to keep pace with the demands of reforms.

It described the celebrations as a leading light indicates the achievements accomplished under the leadership of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HRH Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

The magazine stressed that the upcoming stage will witness unpresented development achievements, noting Bahrain national celebrations coincided with the visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to Bahrain, the 37th Gulf Summit and the Gulf-UK Summit, all of which reflect the contents of Bahrain’s national celebrations.

The magazine highlighted statements made by HRH Prime Minister, ministers and government officials and activities held by ministries and government agencies marking the national occasions.