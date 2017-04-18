Bahrain embarks on digitization of port services

Hidd: APM Terminals Bahrain, the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), is embarking on digital transformation of the port with a new General Cargo Terminal Operating System (GC-TOS) to optimize operational efficiency and customer experience. The new system, which will initially focus on digitizing KBSP’s maritime services followed by General Cargo and Billing, will be key to driving greater transparency and turnaround times, resulting in faster and efficient cargo flow at the Kingdom’s world-class commercial port.

The implementation of the GS TOS is a critical first step by APM Terminals towards digital transformation to improve the management data between the port, cargo owners, shipping lines and other stakeholders. With this, the planning capabilities of the port will get enhanced through a centralized information portal including cargo booking and movement, documentation, pre-arrival notifications to name a few. This will further facilitate immediate improvements in terminal productivity and customer service.

“The rapidly changing maritime landscape calls for continuous investments and transformations in port operations and logistical solutions, to satisfy customer requirements and growing general cargo volumes. Integrating digital solutions into our transshipment operations will help catalyze the collaboration and coordination among the many stakeholders and help us to manage activities at the quay, yard and gate,” Mark Hardiman, CEO/Managing Director of APM Terminals Bahrain.

“Most importantly, it will maximize efficiencies for the entire supply chain providing stakeholders real-time data and insights, transparency and reliability; creating business value for them. This will further increase port’s competitiveness helping KBSP achieve its ambition of becoming the region’s leading transshipment centre of the Upper Gulf.”