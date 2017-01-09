Bahrain emerges as a model incubator

MANAMA: Bahrain has now become a landmark at the international level as an incubator for the Bahraini model, which is used globally through specialized training programmes, where this model arrived to distant regions of the world east and west and north and south and benefited from the large numbers of young people in those areas, says Osama Alorrayedh, Undersecretary of Industry Affairs.

Under the patronage of Industry, Commerce & Tourism Minister Zayed R. Alzayani, Undersecretary of Industry Affairs Osama Alorrayedh honoured the 7th batch of 25 teachers of technical and vocational education schools who successfully completed program on “Entrepreneurship Development” among students.

The programme was organized by the Arab International Center for Entrepreneurship and Investment in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

During the ceremony, undersecretary delivered a speech on behalf of the minister stating that “the variation entrepreneurship programmes stems from government’s orientations to enhance human resources and invest in promising cadres in all fields to enter business with confidence, this new approach come comply with government’s policy to develop educations through new programs to coincide with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.”

“The Ministry appreciates the role of the Ministry of Education in developing students’ skills in entrepreneurship and join markets through such training programs. The Ministry also appreciates the role of Arab International Center for Entrepreneurship and Investment of the UNIDO which completed several training programs through the global Bahraini Model of entrepreneurship.”