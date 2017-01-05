Bahrain-Pakistan leaders review bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: National Guard, Commander, Lieutenant General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, who is on a visit to Pakistan, held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and conveyed to him the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as well as his best wishes of more progress and prosperity to the Pakistani people.

Both sides discussed historic relations between the two friendly countries and Pakistan’s key role to ensure regional stability. They also reviewed bilateral trade and military relations and ways of bolstering them.

The National Guard Commander hailed Pakistan’s support to the GCC countries in their efforts to maintain their security and stability and confront foreign interference in their internal affairs.