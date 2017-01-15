Bahrain upholds human rights to highest esteem, says HM King

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain is firmly committed to the international human rights laws and conventions, said His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. He reiterated firm resolve to continue protecting human rights which, he described, as an essential part of Bahrain’s culture, Arab identity and Islamic faith.

This came as he received at Al-Safriya Palace National Institution of Human Rights (NIHR) Board of Commissioners’ members led by Chairman Dr. Abdulaziz Hassan Abul, who submitted NIHR annual reports for 2015-2016.

HM the King hailed the landmark human rights strides which turned Bahrain into a pioneering role model, hailing the national and international achievements cited in the periodic reports. He commended the dedicated efforts led by NIHR General-Secretariat and Board of Commissioners to disseminate human rights and enhance social awareness to ensure free and exercise of human rights.

HM the King hailed the good reputation and international appreciation gained by the national watchdog, which represents the fruit of its objective work to develop Bahrain’s record in the field of human rights and liberties, wishing

NIHR Board of Commissioners’ chairman and members every success in assuming their duties and national mission towards protecting human principles in Bahrain. Dr. Abul and members expressed delight at submitting NIHR 2015-2016 reports to HM the King, hailing royal directives to continue strengthening human rights in Bahrain.