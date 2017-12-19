HM King Hamad and Malaysian Premier agree on boosting ties

MANAMA: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received at the Shaikh Hamad Palace the Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammad Najib Abdul Razak and the first lady of Malaysia.

Following the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, HM the King held a meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister who conveyed to the King greetings from HM Sultan Muhammad V of Malaysia, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of Bahrain.

HM King Hamad requested Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak to convey his greetings and good wishes to HM Sultan Muhammad V, and wishes of further progress and prosperity to Malaysia and its people.

The meeting, attended by officials from the two countries, reviewed the solid relations between the two countries in various fields, as well as the required steps to further bolster them.

HM the King asserted that the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit is an extension to the exchanged visits of senior officials from the two countries, noting that the visits embody the two countries’ desire to enhance cooperation to meet the expectations of their peoples.

HM King Hamad expressed appreciation of the Malaysian Prime Minister’s efforts and role in supporting and activating the framework of cooperation, as well as for his continuous endeavours to strengthen the distinguished ties between the two countries.

The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed thanks and gratitude to HM the King for the gracious welcome and hospitality accorded to him, hoping that his visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors.

The two sides applauded the steady growth of the Bahraini-Malaysian relations, praising the remarkable progress made at the level of cooperation between the private sector and businessmen in the two countries, stressing the importance of further enhancing cooperation, especially regarding trade, economy, investment and tourism, and the need to avail of the two countries’ expertise to support joint development projects and programmes.

HM the King praised the positive outcomes of his talks with HM Sultan Muhammed V and the Malaysian Prime Minister during his recent visit to Malaysian, lauding the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed on the sidelines of his visit.

HM King Hamad voiced pride in the cultural and Islamic values bringing the two Islamic countries together.

HM the King applauded Malaysia’s strides in various fields, which has entitled it to be a model to be emulated by other countries, praising Malaysia’s support for Islamic causes, and efforts to strengthen the pillars of regional and global security and peace.

Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak praised HM King Hamad’s efforts and constant support for bolstering Bahrain’s relations and cooperation with his country, lauding the progress boom witnessed by Bahrain in various fields, noting that thanks to HM the King’s leadership, Bahrain has become a modern state with a prestigious and distinguished status at the regional and international levels.

HM the King and the Malaysian Prime Minister exchanged points of view on the latest regional and global developments of common interest, stressing the two countries’ stances in support for Arab and Islamic issues.

HM King Hamad bestowed the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance of the First Class upon the Malaysian Prime Minister in recognition of his role in bolstering bilateral relations and the achievements attained thanks to his leadership.

HM the King also conferred the Bahrain Medal of the First Class on the Malaysian Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, in recognition of his friendship for Bahrain, and efforts to strengthen joint military and defence cooperation with Bahrain. HM King Hamad hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the Malaysian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation.