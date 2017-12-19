HRH Princess Sabeeka holds talks with Malaysia’s 1st lady

MANAMA: Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), received at the SCW’s premises, the Wife of Malaysian Prime Minister, Datin Paduka Seri Hajjah Rosma Mansor, in the presence of HH Shaikha Mariam bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the wife of Deputy Premier Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

HRH Princess Sabeeka welcomed the Malaysian Premier’s wife, wished her a happy stay in the kingdom.

Princess Sabeeka reviewed with Rosmah Mansor Bahraini women’s achievements during HM King Hamad’s Reform era at all development levels, stressing Bahrain’s support for women empowerment plans and programmes so as enhance the nation-building and modernisation process, achieve an equal partnership for Bahraini women and enable them to contribute to their nation’s progress.

She emphasised the importance of exchanging expertise among Islamic countries to avail of each others’ experiences in the fields of women advancement, lauding Malaysia’s development and progress marches.

Malaysian Premier’s wife applauded the role played by HRH Princess Sabeeka, and her efforts to highlight Bahraini women’s landmark achievements, adding that she is looking forward to opening up new horizons of bilateral cooperation, especially in the women empowerment field.