LMRA introduces new fees on employer’s services

MANAMA: The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) has introduced new fee on employer’s services from September 1st, 2017.

According to the provisions of the resolution number (1) for the year 2017, LMRA announces that starting from Friday 1st September 2017, a service charge of BD 5 will be charged on the applications submitted to LMRA related to obtaining the following permits and services: 1- Employer registration of his establishments. 2- Issuing, renewing and cancellation of the work permit for all permit types. 3- Registration of absence from work notification. 4- Increasing the number of work permits. 5- Residency and entry permits for the employee dependents and the foreign employer.