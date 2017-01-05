Three officials face prosecution over Jau jail escape

MANAMA: Three senior officials of the Ministry on Interior have been suspended over negligence on Jau jail escape and referred to the Public Prosecution.

His Excellency Interior Minister, Lt-General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa ordered on Wednesday the suspension of the General Director of Reformation and Rehabilitation, Head of Reformation and Rehabilitation (Jau), and Director of Security and Protection and referred them to the Public Prosecution affiliated to the Courts Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

This was decided as part of the recommendations of an investigation committee that was formed by HE Interior Minister to investigate the circumstances of the terrorist attack of the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre at Jau on January 1, 2017.