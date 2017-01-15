Ministry clamp on price hike, closes 5 stores

MANAMA: The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism administratively closed five branches of Ruyan Cold Store for 15 days and referred the case to the public prosecution in light of the video which circulated on social media.

The video shows the difference in price between shelf and cashier. The Ministry has interacted with the video and the consumer protection inspectors went to prove the incident and took legal actions.

The Consumer Protection Directorate confirmed that it will not tolerate in taking all legal and administrative measures to protect consumers, and appreciated consumer cooperation to report irregularities through contacting Consumer Protection Center on 17007003.