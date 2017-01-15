Ministry closes Aljzeera Supermarket Janabiya

Manama: The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism administratively closed Aljazeera Supermarket (Janabiya Branch) for 15 days and referred the owners to the public prosecution in light of the field visits carried out by inspectors of Consumer Protection Directorate and took legal actions.

In this regard, the Director of Consumer Protection stressed that the ministry is seeking to have a transparent and balanced relationship taking into account consumer interest and the commercial sector alike through a regulatory environment. He noted that Differing declared price from the real price is considered a clear violation of Consumer Protection Law.

The Consumer Protection Directorate confirmed that it will not tolerate in taking all legal and administrative measures to protect consumers, and appreciated consumers cooperation to report irregularities through contacting Consumer Protection Center on 17007003.