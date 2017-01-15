Nelson’s Chocolate Bar opens in Bahrain

Manama: Alison Nelson’s Chocolate Bar hosted an exclusive media launch 2017 under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa, CEO at the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA), who was received by co-investor Ali Alqahtaniat their newly opened premises in Seef District.

Alison Nelson opened her first Chocolate Bar on New York City’s West Side in 2002 and has since won multiple awards for her restaurant. The opening of the branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain follows the opening of its GCC branches in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Qatar.

“We are happy to be present here this afternoon for the launch of Alison Nelson’s Chocolate Bar. This restaurant serves as an addition to the Kingdom’s hospitality sector, enhancing foreign investment in the Kingdom, and adds to the portfolio of international brands in the GCC,” BTEA CEO Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa, said.

“We are honored to have had this opportunity to open our new branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which we believe has provided foran attractive environment for the hospitality sector, as we strive to provide a new and unique experience for chocolate lovers,” Alison Nelson’s Chocolate Bar investor, Ali Al-Qahtani said.

Chocolate Bar is a highly innovative brand that merges chocolate with style and offers chocolate inspired sweets, desserts, candy and dishes in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.