Old Manama Souq project reaches at execution stage

Manama: Led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Old Markets Committee members meeting convened to discuss the latest developments of the old Manama souq development project.

The meeting, held at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre (BIECC) was part of a series of meetings held to discuss the outline of this national project in-line with international standards and practices to meet the needs of the old souq visitors and business owners.

The meeting was held in the presence of First Deputy Chairman of BCCI and Head of the Old Markets Committee, Khalid Rashid Al Zayani, Member of Parliament, Ahmed Qarata, Vice Chairman of Capital Municipal Council, Engineer Mazen Al Omran, the developer, Hank Dittmar and other committee members.

The meeting mainly focused on the study carried out by the Old Markets Committee in close cooperation with the expert Hank Dittmar. They also discussed the details of the project execution that entails appointing a specialized department to supervise the souq, its amenities, and main services such as parking lots, health care, and pedestrian walkways that leads to the Wednesday market, cafes, and other requirements.

Chief Executive Officer of the BTEA, Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa, stressed on the importance of holding regular meetings in order to stay updated with the latest developments of this vital project that aims to enhance and revitalize the Manama Souq as a significant touristic and commercial destination.

Khalid Rashid Al Zayani, First Deputy Chairman of BCCI and Head of the Old Market Committee, also confirmed that capitalizing on this project will be an investment to the Kingdom which is a hub for traders coming from the east and the west.

He also stressed on the importance of this project and that the souq will be a key attraction for the Kingdom of Bahrain.