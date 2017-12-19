Saudi Arabia remains pivotal to regional security, stability: HRH PM

MANAMA: His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa hailed Saudi pivotal role in serving the Arab and Islamic nations and dealing with regional security and stability.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, to maintain the security and stability of this vital region of the world, consolidate its strategic standing and achieve its people’s well-being.

In a statement to Saudi “Al-Yawm” newspaper, he hailed steadily-growing relations, paying tribute to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are one entity, he said, hailing social, cultural and civilizational ties binding the two countries.

HRH the Premier prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and protect its security and stability to prevail over its enemies for the sake of its people and the Arab and Islamic nations.

He urged unity of stances and concerted efforts to maintain the security and stability of states and peoples in the region and defeat all dangers threatening them.

He stressed the need to strengthen solidarity at this defining junction and learn the lessons to spare our countries and peoples what other regions are enduring after losing their security and stability and falling in cauldron of mayhem and destruction.

“Fast developments and intertwined relations surrounding us make it necessary to be more aware to confront dangers”, he said, hailing the landmark strides achieved by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

He lauded Bahrain’s remarkable achievements as the country celebrates its 46th National Day and the HM the King’s 18th Accession day, stressing the country’s resolve to work towards a more prosperous future and more gains.

“The National Day and HM the King’s Accession Days are among Bahrain’s memorable milestones”, he said adding that Bahrain will see in the future more security, stability and dedicated efforts.

“Bahrain yearns to the future with great aspirations, pinning hopes to achieve more strides on the path of modernism, development and progress”, he said, stressing determination to exert more dedicated efforts, led by HM the King, to preserve national unity and maintain social cohesion and bolster people’s awareness.

The Premier stressed the crucial importance of King Fahd Causeway which, he said, represents a vital artery binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The causeway has achieved a quantum leap for transportation and travelling, between the two countries and all other states in the region”, he said.

He stressed Bahrain’s keenness along with Saudi Arabia on developing the strategic causeway to cope with the daily growing traffic, hailing the efforts of the two countries to ensure the smooth flow of movement.

The Premier underlined the crucial importance of the planned King Hamad Causeway which, he said, will add another cornerstone in the deep-rooted historic relations binding the two countries.

The Premier commended the Saudi press and media for their patriotic role and honourable stances in supporting of Arab and Islamic causes and fostering the values of amity, peace and coexistence between all peoples in the region and the world.