Shaikh Mohammed takes over Batelco as Chairman

Manama: Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco) has announced the appointment of Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa as Chairman and Board Member of Batelco.

Btelco announced the resignation of its Chairman and Board Member, Shaikh Hamad Al Khalifa. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company stated that the board has accepted the resignation with immediate effect. Shaikh Hamad was appointed as Chairman back in 2006.

Shaikh Hamad played an integral part during his term in implementing the company’s strategic plan further positioning Batelco as a major player within the ICT sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and across its subsidiaries.

The Board lauded all the efforts exerted by Shaikh Hamad in enhancing the overall operational and investment aspects of the group. He also adopted an integral plan to develop and provide services aimed at enhancing customer experience across the group to strengthen the group’s position as a leading ICT operator.

In addition to a unified strategy to drive an ambitious expansion plan aimed at strengthening the groups operation across the globe.

Backed with an extensive background, Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa served as President of Customs Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, Assistant Undersecretary for Financial, Administrative and Minor’s Estate Affairs at the Ministry of Justice and Islamic Affairs, as well as a previous Board Member of Batelco and Gulf Air. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa received a medal from the late Amir of Bahrain, Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.