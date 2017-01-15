VIVA- Bin Faqeeh enters into partnership

Manama: VIVA Bahrain has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Bin Faqeeh Real Estate Investment Company to deploy the latest ICT solutions in Bahrain’s future state-of-the-art developments.

The partnership will see VIVA-powered ICT solutions supporting Bahrain’s largest commercial and residential projects in Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain Bay, Durrat Marina, Hidd and Juffair. The buildings underway will incorporate VIVA’s latest and state of the art technologies which will facilitate smart buildings with full-automation systems consisting of smart lighting, energy, sound, high speed wireless internet, surveillance and security solutions.

“Our strategic partnership with Bin Faqeeh comes at a time when the Kingdom is strengthening its foothold in the ICT industry and exploring new opportunities to integrate smart solutions in the community’s everyday life. We are very optimistic about this step drawing positive long-term outcomes that will allow the community to lead smarter lives at home and at work and contribute to the development of Bahrain at large,” VIVA Bahrain CEO Eng. Ulaiyan Al Wetaid, said.

“We are confident that our partnership with VIVA Bahrain will provide our customers with the latest cutting edge technologies that meet their needs now and in the future. We always promise our customers with the highest quality of facilities, features and services. Up to date ICT infrastructure is not only an added value feature, it has become an essential requirement for everyone and we look forward to seeing our residents enjoying it,” Faisal Abdulwahid Faqeeh, Bin Faqeeh Chairman added.

VIVA Bahrain’s partnership with Bin Faqeeh Real Estate Investment Company has been signed in a move to drive the next wave of ICT development in Bahrain and shape the future of modern lifestyles. The partnership marks the direction of VIVA Bahrain’s future collaborations aimed to empower the local community through world class ICT-enabled solutions.