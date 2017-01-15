Marassi Al Bahrain hosts little Island market

Manama: Marassi Al Bahrain’s popular beachfront area, Marassi Beach, is hosting the Little Island Market (LIM), a local concept pop-up shop featuring a number of vendors from Bahrain and neighbouring countries. Following last weekend’s successful first edition of the initiative, the market is running every Saturday throughout the month of January, from 10am to 5pm.

Since its inception, LIM has been promoting unique local and regional concept brands and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. This collaboration sees LIM bring its artisanal and family-oriented event to Marassi Beach, where it is displaying products from a group of hand-picked local and regional brands and designers, incorporating clothing, jewellery, natural products and healthy food, and others. Visitors can enjoy the good weather and support local artisans, along with other activities for the whole family.

“The weather in January is perfect for visitors to enjoy Marassi Beach, which is a great destination for families to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Little Island Market is itself a home-grown initiative, which in turn supports artists and business owners in Bahrain and our neighbouring countries. Marassi Al Bahrain is pleased to give these entrepreneurs a platform through which to promote their businesses and showcase the creativity which Bahrain and the region have to offer,” Daniel Hammond, General Manager of Eagle Hills Bahrain, said.

Marassi Al Bahrain is currently giving public access to its two-kilometre beach, with brand-new water and beach activities, a food and beverage promenade planned for the first half of 2017, along with the existing food truck court operating every day from 10am to 10pm.

Developed by Eagle Hills, a private real estate investment and development company, Marassi Al Bahrain offers several unique residential projects, including the currently for-sale Marassi Residences and Marassi Shores Residences, as well as the iconic Marassi Galleria, a 180,000sqm high-end lifestyle and shopping destination, which will feature a range of entertainment and dining options, lush gardens, and shaded walkways, connected to the residential elements.