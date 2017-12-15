Batelco gets approval for changes in Articles of Association

HAMALA: The shareholders of Batelco during an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Wednesday at the Company’s Headquarters gave a nod to the proposed changes to Batelco’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

The meeting, held at Batelco’s Hamala headquarters was attended by Shareholders, Company Directors and Batelco management.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Chairman of the Board, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa took place in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, The Central Bank of Bahrain and The Bahrain Bourse. During the meeting, a number of resolutions, which required approval of the Company’s Shareholders, were reviewed and approved.

“We appreciate the support of our shareholders for their attendance at the EGM and for the confidence shown in the efforts of the Board of Directors,” Shaikh Mohamed Chairman of the board, said.

“With the approval of our shareholders we are working hard on a number of initiatives which are central to our strategic plans.”