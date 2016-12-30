Batelco introduces unlimited calling for Business Customers

Manama: Batelco, in line with its commitment to support the Enterprise business sector in Bahrain has announced the introduction of an Unlimited Calling from all Fixed PSTN (public switched telephone network) lines for enterprise customers. The new bolt-on offers great value and will be automatically implemented on the 27th of December, 2016.

Batelco’s Unlimited Calling has been designed to enable businesses to be more cost efficient by enabling them to benefit from unlimited calls on Batelco’s network, both fixed and mobile, for the low rate of only BD5 per month. By replacing per unit billing with a very competitive flat rate, customers can make as many calls as they like with no worry about receiving big bills.

Batelco Chief Marketing Officer Mike Stanford said that Batelco continuously strives to ensure satisfaction by enhancing products and services that help businesses save costs.

“Batelco is focused on providing a complete portfolio of solutions for the Enterprise sector. We understand that the business sector is the backbone of Bahrain’s economy and the availabiliy of end-to-end communication solutions at competitive prices is of paramount importance.”

“As such, Batelco supports businesses in their efforts to streamline costs and be competitive; we believe our efforts, in offering good value Bolt-On packages, are beneficial in supporting business excellence,” he added.

Information about Batelco’s Business services can be found on www.batelco.com or Business customers may contact their Account Manager directly for more details.