Batelco strengthens its global presence through partnerships

Manama: Batelco, as a major player in the telecommunications industry, continues to grow its global presence through its strategic global network expansion projects. The comprehensive plan supports the requirements of businesses in Bahrain and the Middle East region by enabling them to extend their international reach while simultaneously meeting the communication needs of overseas organisations seeking communications avenues with their offices and customers in Bahrain, the Middle East region and beyond.

Batelco’s expansion projects expedite the growth of the Company’s global business; while ensuring network diversity, avoiding single points of failure, providing better country resilience and efficient use of international capacities. As part of the plan Batelco has deployed a number of new Points-of-Presence (PoPs) around the world expanding its global network footprint and providing services in a more efficient manner.

Batelco Chief Global Business Officer, Adel Al Daylami said that Batelco is focused on providing innovative services that are relevant to its diverse range of clients’ businesses, such as provisioning of specific global solutions for multi-national companies including banks and financial organisations to meet their international requirements and enabling their operations to run proficiently.

Partnerships play a very crucial role in the Global telecom industry for Batelco with the Company forming strategic alliances with a number of reputable regional and global carriers over recent years. By joining hands with others, Batelco is enabled to offer the most in-demand services to its international partners & clients and secure key projects connecting major organisations in disparate locations across the globe.

“We are geared towards empowering customers to focus on their core operations, while their network is fully managed by Batelco as a single point of contact no matter where they are. Our Global expansion projects allow us to offer a superior customer experience to more businesses around the world, thanks to our key strengths in project management, continuous service monitoring through our advanced tools, pre, after-sales support and a high quality resilient global network,” Al Daylami, added.

“Ultimately, our efforts and plans are in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to become a middle east hub for ICT solutions through the expansion of our global network and development of strong partnerships and innovative services,” Al Daylami, said.