TRA board reviews the 4th national telecom plan

Seef: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA) Board of Directors in its third meeting this year, has reviewed the progress on the projects related to the Fourth National Telecommunications Plan (NTP4) which is a step towards achieving the vision and policy of Bahrain’s leadership.

The meeting was Chaired by Dr Moahmmed Al Amer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and held at the TRA’s headquarters in the Seef District.

During the meeting, Board members discussed key issues related to the telecommunications sector in; praising TRA’s outstanding efforts in the development and growth of the telecommunications sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in particular the significant efforts made by TRA contributing to the progress of the projects related to the Fourth National Telecommunications Plan (NTP4) which is a step towards achieving the vision and policy of Bahrain’s leadership.

The Board also commended TRA on promoting its performance to the highest levels and stressed on continuing to work in a transparent manner in dealing with all the sector-related issues.