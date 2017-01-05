Adnan Yousif honors for preaching United Nation’s SDGs

Oman/Manama: The Supreme Committee for the Oman Social Responsibility International Conference 2016 imitated Adnan Ahmed Yousif, President and Chief Executive of Al Baraka Banking Group the title of “High Commissioner to preach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” also honored with Gold Award for Sustainable Development in recognition of the his large role in the service and social responsibility programs both nationally and internationally, as well as recognition of the leading role of ABG in the field of CSR activities, as represented by Al Baraka Social Responsibility Programme.

This came on the occasion of the organization of “Oman Social Responsibility International Conference 2016”, which was held under the patronage of HE Sheikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, the Omani minister, chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries and International Ambassador for Social Responsibility and was organized by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), branch in the Governorate of Dhofar and the Regional Social Responsibility Network with the cooperation of UN Global Compact in Salalah during the period 20 – 22 December 2016.

Adnan Ahmed Yousif presented a paper in the scientific session of the conference reviewed the ABG experience in the areas of Service and Social Responsibility, where he emphasized that the Group has succeeded in designing organizational environment governed by administrative governance and socially responsible system in order to promote a culture of social responsibility in all areas of businesses of the Group. The economic opportunities program of the Group reached more than US two billion dollars, noting the fact that the Group linking the objectives of the Al Baraka Social Responsibility Program with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, focusing on health, education, jobs creation, environment, small enterprises, gender equality, and clean energy objectives.

“It is a great pleasure and honor for me to obtain the title of high commissioner to preach UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as the Golden Prize for Sustainable Development, which is appreciated great recognition not as a person only, but for Al Baraka Banking Group as a whole, which in fact, through what is currently doing of pioneering initiatives in the field of social responsibility, surpassed the missionary stage by the UN sustainable development goals to the stage of contributing to implementing them, and we are very proud of these initiatives , and we intend to develop them in the future through our signing of the of the United Nations Global Compact,” the President and Chief Executive of Al Baraka Banking Group, said.

It is noteworthy that the works of the Oman Social Responsibility International Conference 2016 included the working papers presented by professors and houses of experience in the social responsibility in the Sultanate and Arab countries, as well as specialized workshops in the areas of social responsibility and sustainable development. It was launch also during the conference the book of social responsibility, and was accompanied by an exhibition for NGOs and civil society institutions and institutions of public and private sector participated in the conference to highlight the importance of social responsibility in a sustainable partnership between all sectors and institutions. The Responsible News Agency (RNA), one of the regional networks of social responsibility initiatives, was also launch in the conference as well as the digital platform for international ambassadors of social responsibility, an initiative by the international ambassador’s programme for social responsibility. Then, the Personality of the Year for Social Responsibility for the year 2016 was announced in addition to awarding international ambassadors for social responsibility and active personalities the Gold Award for international entitlement of sustainable development and to give them the title of commissioner to preach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the imitation of personalities the title of international ambassador for social responsibility as well as honoring sponsors and supporters.

