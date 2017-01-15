Al Salam Bank offers financing on competitive profit rates

Manama, Bahrain: Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant banks in the Kingdom, announced the launch of a financing promotion that offers one of the lowest profit rates in the market for property and personal financing, in addition to value added rewards that offers customers a chance to win cash prizes valued in total at BD 80,000.

The Property and Personal Financing promotion, offers the customers its lowest profit rates for a limited period in addition to one entry into the draw to win valuable cash prizes for every BD 10,000 worth of financing they receive from the bank.

“As a leader in the delivery of innovative consumer financing solutions, the Bank is pleased to offer our customers an array of improved financing solutions with competitive profit rates and flexible financing terms, as well as included value added customer benefits in order to bring to our customers one of the best financing offers available in the market today,” Mohammed Buhijji, Acting Head of Retail Banking, said.

Customers who avail either of these financing facilities will have a chance to win valuable monthly cash prizes, with one entry into the draw for every BD 10,000 worth of financing. Each month one winner will receive a Grand Cash Prize of BD 10,000, a 2nd monthly Grand Cash Prize of BD 5,000 will also go to one lucky customer, while 10 monthly winners will each receive a BD 500 cash prize each.

“Whether customers are looking to own a home, make an important purchase, transferring their existing finance from other banks, Al Salam Bank offers one of the lowest profit rates in the market for financing solutions, whilst giving customers the chance to win valuable cash prizes at the same time. Every customer really is a winner with this special financing offer, which we hope facilitates the home and lifestyle dreams of all our customers,” Mohammed Buhijji, added.

The draws will be officiated by representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism along with the internal and external auditors and in accordance with Central Bank of Bahrain and Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism laws.