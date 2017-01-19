Seasoned banker gets top slot at Bahrain Bourse

MANAMA: A seasoned banker and the former CEO of BBK Abdulkareem Ahmed Bucheeri has been elected as the Chairman of Bahrain Bourse board for a three-year term.

The Board of Directors of Bahrain Bourse held its first meeting on Tuesday, 17th January 2017 following the issuance of the Resolution regarding forming the Board that was issued on 29th December. The Resolution was issued by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander and Chairman of the Economic Development Board.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board of Directors thanked His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander for his trust in appointing the Board of Directors of the Bourse, promising His Highness to put all needed efforts to continue developing the Bourse and enhance its role in the economic development process that the Kingdom is witnessing, as well as enhance its competitiveness to attract and maintain investments to all sectors in the national economy.

The Board of Directors also thanked the Chairman and the previous Board Members of the Bourse for all their efforts and achievements during their membership in the Board, wishing them further success.

According to the Articles of Association of the Bourse, the Board Members elected Abdulkareem Ahmed Bucheeri as the Chairman of the Board and Marwan Khaled Tabbara as Deputy Chairman. The Board also formed the Executive Committee with the membership of Dina Abdulkareem Al Ansari, Rana Ebrahim Faqihi and Ali Yousif Fardan, and the Audit Committee with the membership of Marwan Khaled Tabbara, Hassan Amin Jarrar and Yasser Abdul Jaleel Al Shareefi, while the Corporate Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee was formed with the membership of Abdulkareem Ahmed Bucheeri, Abdulrahman Hamid Al Zayani and Aymen Tawfeeq Al Moayyed.

The Bourse’s new Board includes Abdulkareem Ahmed Bucheeri, Marwan Khaled Tabbara, Rana Ebrahim Faqihi, Aymen Tawfeeq Al Moayyed, Ali Yousif Fardan, Hassan Amin Jarrar, Yasser Abdul Jaleel Al Shareefi, Dina Abdulkareem Al Ansari and Abdulrahman Hamid Al Zayani. The duration of the Board’s membership is three years as of the date of the issuance of the resolution.