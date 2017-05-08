Trafco Group appoints Bahrain Bourse as shares registrar

Manama: Bahrain Bourse (BHB) and Trafco Group signed on Wednesday 3rd May 2017 an agreement to assign Bahrain Bourse as a Share Registrar for the shares of the group.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, and S. Sridhar, the Chief Executive Officer of Trafco Group.

According to the agreement, Bahrain Bourse will provide Trafco Group with a variety of services that includes maintaining a record of the share register that holds the shares in electronic form, and updating the data of the registry resulted from dealing on Trafco’s shares in accordance with the rules and regulations of Bahrain Bourse.

In addition, the bourse will provide Trafco with online services that include real-time shareholding confirmations with the percentage of investors’ holdings’ dealings, investors’ account statements, and other periodical reports.

It is worth mentioning that Bahrain Bourse issued a resolution regarding amending the listing requirements of the listed shareholding companies on the Main Board in Bahrain Bourse, which includes registering and depositing the issued shares in the Clearing, Settlement, Central Depository & Registry system in the Bourse, and requires that the establishment and management of the shareholders’ record in the company is in line with the electronic registry system licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain.