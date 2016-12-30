BBK Alumni gets special rates, services

MANAMA: BBK, Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking held recently its second Alumni Club reunion at the Gulf Hotel. Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, Hassan Bin Khalifa Al-Jalahma, President of National Audit Office and Murad Ali Murad, Chairman of BBK honored the reunion with their presence along former and existing members of the BBK Board. Hosted by BBK Chief Executive Reyadh Sater, the event was attended by over 250 Alumni employees and members of the executive management team.

In 2015, BBK launched its Alumni Club, with the objective of strengthening relationships and communication channels between the Bank and its former employees.

“BBK places utmost importance to this gather which brings together the founders and former employees of this great institution with today’s employees. Through the creation of the Alumni Club in general and this gathering in particular, we recognize the banking veterans who were behind the solid foundations the Bank was built on. These founders and former employees made BBK stand out amongst a competitive and challenging environment, and gain its pioneering position and great reputation it enjoys today,” Reyadh Sater, CEO of the bank said.

During the event, and in recognition of the crucial role that former employees played in the Bank’s journey of success, Sater announced special offers extended to all the BBK Alumni members. These include priority services at BBK branches, as the members will be recognized by the Bank’s queuing system.

Special pricing and discounts will be offered on interest rates, as well as on BBK and CrediMax products and services. Additionally, the BBK Alumni Club members will be identified under the premium category, meaning that they will be given the best pricing on all retail loans and preferential rates on all deposit products.

BBK always valued its employees, and these offerings translate the Bank’s dedication towards all the BBK family members, included the former ones.

BBK and, during this 2nd reunion, highlighted the prominent role of women in the Kingdom of Bahrain in general and their contributions in the growth and success of BBK in particular. As such, it dedicated this year’s honoring to seven female employees of BBK who served the Bank for more than 36 years. BBK and since inception, has been committed to women empowerment and today, with its 35% women ratio, it continues to be pioneer in introducing women empowerment initiatives and policies.

The BBK Alumni members expressed their joy and appreciation to the Bank for the formation of the BBK Alumni Club which represents an important milestone for BBK in bridging the gap between the generations. They were delighted to attend this second reunion, enjoying the get together, but also the entertainment by Bahraini Traditional music and valuable draw prizes.