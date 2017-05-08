BBK buys 22.75% stake in Takaful International

MANAMA: BBK, Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking, announced that it successfully executed a large trade on the Bahrain Bourse on behalf of its client through BBK Brokerage Services.

The Bank represented one if its main institutional client, buying a total of 14,220,486 ordinary shares of Takaful International B.S.C which is equivalent to 22.75% of the total shares of Takaful International B.S.C.

“Through such transactions, we are happy to reinforce the Bank’s brokerage services at the Bahrain Bourse, and maintain BBK’s position as one of the top performers in terms of value and volume. By the same, we strengthen our partnership with the Bahrain Bourse, while further supporting Bahrain’s vision as the regional financial hub,” BBK’s Chief Executive Mr Reyadh Yousif Sater said.

BBK’s Brokerage Services Unit played a major role in placing the Bank as one of the leading Brokerage houses in the Bahrain Bourse. Through its professional team lead by Zuhair Al-Murbati, it offers extensive brokerage services to its clients by providing on-spot market updates, and other value added services. This is in addition to the efficient handling of block deals for its clients as well as providing them access to regional stock markets.