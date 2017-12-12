CBB board reviews anti-money laundering, terrorist financing laws

MANAMA: The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Bahrain led by Chairman Mohammed Hussein Yateem has reviewed the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws during its its fourth meeting for 2017.

The Board reviewed the topics on the agenda. The Board reviewed the performance report of the bank, the developments in the financial sector for the fourth quarter and the financial performance report of the bank until the end of October 2017.

The Board approved the bank’s budget for 2018. The Board also approved the news appointments, license fees for financial institutions licensed to provide financial services to the financial sector, and briefed the Board on the reports on the sovereign credit rating of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the development of work in the joint assessment of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the procedures in place to combat money laundering and terrorist financing laws.