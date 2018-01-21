CBB, DFSA to look into cross-border operations of financial institutions

Manama: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bahrain.

The MoU provides a formal basis for supervisory cooperation and mutual support between CBB and DFSA. It paves the way for sharing of information between the two regulatory authorities to strengthen the supervision of cross-border operations of financial institutions under their regulation.

The MoU was signed by Rasheed M. Al Maraj, Governor of CBB and Saeb Eigner, Chairman of DFSA.