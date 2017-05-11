CBB says electronic wallet will be operational by June

Manama: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) said that it was working closely with BENEFIT to launch the first phase of the national electronic wallet, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, at the end of June this year.

The wallet will enable instant payments via smart phones and will facilitate the collection of payments electronically through debit, credit and prepaid cards and online bank accounts, for online and in-store purchases. Customers will also be able to transfer funds using the wallet for Fawri, Fawri Plus, online bill payment and other types of payment services that will be available in future.

“The national electronic wallet, which is a joint initiative of the CBB and BENEFIT, serves as an important step in enhancing the financial sector by providing innovative payment solutions aimed at both public and private sectors in the Kingdom,” Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Executive Director of Banking Operations at the CBB, said.