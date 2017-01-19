Motor Compensation Fund board reviews developments

Manama: The Board of Directors of the Motor Compensation Fund held its meeting recently, where the board members discussed several subjects, including claims submitted to the Fund.

During the meeting, the board discussed the claim submitted to the Fund related to a Bahraini victim of an accident caused by uninsured vehicle. The Board decided after reviewing the submitted documents to accept the claim and the Fund is currently in the process of taking the necessary legal procedures to compensate the victim’s family.

The Board also discussed several issues including the contributions received from insurance companies, the Fund’s investments policy and other related matters.

The Fund aims to compensate victims for hit-and-run in case of motor accidents, for victims of accident caused by uninsured vehicles, in the event of insolvent insurance company and when there is no other party required to compensate the victims under the applicable laws.

The Fund provides compensation for death, bodily injury (in case of total or partial disability) and emotional distress up to the specified limits, excluding any property damage.

With regard to the procedure for submitting claims, the claims should be supported by all required and related documents such as traffic directorate report, medical reports in case of bodily injury, death certificate and any other related documents which may be required.

The submitted claim will then be reviewed by the technical committee and the board of directors of the Fund for its decision, in which such decision should then be communicated officially to the applicant.

Moreover, the Fund will review and receive the claims, along with all supported documents, that occurred from the date of issuing the related law and establishing the Fund on 10th October 2014. Therefore, any claims related to events that took place prior the establishment date would not be accepted.