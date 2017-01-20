Danat Al Salam holds mega draw for $250,000

Bahrain: Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced its Danat Al Salam 4th grand prize draw winner of “Al Dana” cash prize worth US$250,000 awarded to Adel Mohamed Althawadi.

The Bank recently awarded its Danat Al Salam monthly winners for the month of December given away to Abdali Ebrahim Adeeb Gmash grand monthly prize of US$50,000 along with 50 winners of cash prize worth US$500 each. In addition, Mr. Ali Mahmood, Roqaya Essa, Irene Varella, Jamal Al Snan, Esra Alabbasi, Abdulaziz Ali, Elham Janahi, Abdulnabi Abdulrasool, Bushra Sayed Hadi and Abdulmajid Alhashedi won the special Sujni prizes of a winter holiday package worth US$10,000 each.

“Through our “Danat Al Salam” savings scheme, we want to find ways to thank our customers for their loyalty. With the conclusion of our 2016 scheme, I would like to congratulate all winners in our savings scheme which witnessed 592 investors being financially rewarded for their investments in the bank,” Mohammed Buhijji – Acting Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank-Bahrain said.

“The Danat savings scheme for 2017 will soon be launched with a revamped prize structure and exciting cash rewards,” he further added.