GCC total size of outstanding bonds, sukuk reach $352b

Kuwait: The total size of outstanding of corporate and sovereign bonds and sukuk issued by GCC entities was USD352.08 billion at end of December 2016.

Government issuances surpassed financial sector issuances to make up the majority of the total amount outstanding with USD140.714 billion, or 39.9% of the total amount. Sukuk issuances declined further and represented 25.54% of the total amount outstanding with USD89.927 billion.

Of the amount outstanding as of 31 December 2016, USD126.541 billion, or 35.94% were issued by Saudi Arabian entities. Bonds and Sukuk by Kuwaiti entities represented USD9.502 billion, or 2.70% of the total amount outstanding.