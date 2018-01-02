Ithmaar Group board gets specialised training

MANAMA: Ithmaar Group, which includes Ithmaar Holding and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail Bank, and IB Capital, a Bahrain-based Islamic Investment firm, commissioned the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to deliver an interactive training course for members of its Board of Directors.

The course was delivered in two parts: the first part, focused on IFRS9 regulations, anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance issues; while the second part, which was delivered by Mirza Baig, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of CTM360, a cyber-threat management company, focused on cyber security and the latest Information Technology (IT) trends.

“This training course, which was designed specifically for members of our Board of Directors, included diverse range of topics which, together, aim to further reinforce their understanding of IFRS9 regulations, AML and compliance issues,” said Ithmaar Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim.

“The second part of the course focused on cyber security and the latest IT trends in banking, as well as on the various steps that can be taken to help protect online services. Cyber security and IT are both of growing importance as Bahrain, along with the global banking and finance industry, continues to further develop its online delivery channels,” he said.

“Such training courses, at all levels within the group, significantly contribute to our growth, as well as to improving our performance,” Abdul Rahim said. “To maintain our competitive advantage, we must keep up with developments within the banking industry and the subsequent change in market requirements,” he said.

“Ithmaar has long recognised that continuing human capital development is an important component in supporting the Group’s successful journey,” said Abdul Rahim. “Our efforts to strengthening the capabilities of our Board of Directors and all Group’s members will contribute to our growth and help ensure continued improvements in our performance,” he said.