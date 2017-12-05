Al Saud prepares for 100th race of Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge

DUBAI: The Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East will celebrate a monumental milestone at the Dubai Autodrome as part of the UAE National Day series this weekend as it hosts the 100th race in the championship’s distinguished history.

An international grid featuring 18 elite drivers from 10 countries, including special guest former baseball legend and racer CJ Wilson from the United States, will compete on Friday 8th December in the 99th race, followed by the landmark centennial race on Saturday 9th December.

The highly successful one-make series is credited with supporting professional motor-racing to the Middle East and over the eight consecutive seasons since has dominated the regional motorsport scene. Under the watchful eye of founder and manager, Walter Lechner, new standards have been set and local talent guided onto the world stage to produce an enviable list of past champions.

Its impact has been huge, accelerating the sport regionally and globally by offering a pathway to the top level of the sport for regional drivers, such as Abdulaziz AlFaisal (KSA), Zaid Ashkanani (KUW) and Al Faisal Al Zubair (OMN). Now in its ninth season, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East remains the only regional championship backed by a manufacturer and its future looks brighter than ever.

Looking ahead to the special occasion, Walter Lechner said: “It’s remarkable to think that a decade ago Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East was just an ambitious vision shared by Porsche and Lechner Racing. Being the first comes with challenges and remaining at the forefront is even tougher but thanks to the support of Porsche, our partners, motorsport federations and race tracks in the region we’re about to celebrate our 100th race. The Middle East desperately needed a professional championship of its own and it has one to be proud of!

“I look forward with great optimism as I believe the triumphs of the past are going to be overshadowed by successes in the future. The series is stronger than ever and keeps growing. Few can say that and when I see future stars like Bahrain’s teammates Isa S. Al Khalifa and Ali Al Khalifa alongside Oman’s Khalid Al Wahaibi line-up, I know motorsport is in good hands with exciting times ahead. It’s wonderful to be part of that story and legacy.”

As the championship has evolved so has its international reputation, acting as a beacon to attract European stars to the Middle East seeking top-class competition during the winter months. The result is a more competitive grid and a blend of season professionals, veterans and rookies, with Season 9 a testament to this successful expansion.

Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East & Africa FZE, Deesch Papke, added: “To take a courageous vision for motorsport in the Middle East and deliver upon it consistently for 9 seasons perfectly represents the Porsche spirit that our brand stands for. The milestone of 100 races is mammoth and is only possible through hard work, passion and commitment, as exemplified by Walter Lechner. I’d like to personally thank him for his tremendous efforts and congratulate all drivers, mechanics, and partners who have made this achievement possible.

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al Saud who is third in the Bronze Category after the opening round added: “This championship has been amazing at helping to develop local motorsport across the Middle East, and the fact that it will be celebrating its 100th race this weekend, shows how successful the series has been. We’ve seen successful drivers from Saudi Arabia such as Abdulaziz Al Faisal, Fahad Algosaibi and Bandar Alesayi all compete in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East over the last eight seasons and pave the way for young drivers like myself. The time and effort that everyone involved in the series has put in, has developed the championship into what it is today, and for that, a lot of us newer drivers are very thankful. I’m looking forward to a special weekend, and with the 100th race taking place, I will be giving 100% as usual and hope to come out with the best results possible!”

Fans attending this weekend will witness drivers battling it out at Dubai Autodrome who hail from Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands, Sweden and United States as well as local stars from the Middle East region representing Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Race goers will have extra reason to celebrate with the premiere of the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup for its first competitive race in the UAE. The car made its Middle East race debut during the opening round in Bahrain, as a support race to the World Endurance Championship.

The Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East consists of six race weekends with 12 races over a period of six months. Following the second round the championship returns to Dubai for Round 3, before visiting Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit for Round 4. The final two rounds will be held in Bahrain, with the series coming to a thrilling conclusion as an official support race for the 2018 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.