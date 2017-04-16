Batelco renews 3-year partnership with BIC

BIC, Al Sakhir: Riding on the success as digital solution provider over many years to Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), Middle East’s key Motorsport Sports Destination, Batelco has renewed its commitment with BIC for yet another three years.

Batelco, Bahrain’s leading digital solutions provider, and Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) have signed a new contract to renew their partnership for three years.

Batelco Chairman Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa signed the new contract on the sidelines of this year’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Shaikh Mohamed said that Batelco has been a proud partner of BIC since its inception and as a major Bahraini company considers it natural to support such an internationally acknowledged operation.

“In our role as official telecommunications partner of BIC and as the leading digital communications provider in the Kingdom, Batelco continues to deliver end-to-end communications solutions for many events at the circuit, including the annual Grand Prix,” said Shaikh Mohamed.

Shaikh Salman stressed the significance of the role that Bahraini companies play in helping the BIC to achieve its goals.

“We would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of Batelco’s continued presence as part of the BIC family, which greatly helps to promote motorsports in the Middle East and highlight the importance of championships hosted by the Kingdom, as well as its sport, social and commercial returns,” said Shaikh Salman.

“As we celebrate the 2017 Grand Prix in Bahrain, we look forward to building on our long established and fruitful relationship with Batelco and hope that our partnership continues well into the future,” added Shaikh Salman.