Final 9-day countdown for Bahrain’s F1 2017

BIC, Sakhir: The countdown to the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix is now in its final stages as only 9 days remaining to the race weekend everybody’s been waiting for, happening April 14 to 16 at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir.

All eyes will once again be on “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, as it hosts the third round of the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

BIC has stepped up its preparations for the epic weekend of racing and entertainment, as it has opened its interactive stand at Seef Mall in Seef District.

The stand is located on the ground floor of the mall’s West extension. It will be open daily during regular mall hours, including weekends.

Aside from Seef Mall, there is also a BIC stand at Bahrain City Centre.

Race fans can purchase their tickets from these locations, as well as online at bahraingp.com and over the phone on +973-17-450000.

Tickets cost BD150 for the Main Grandstand, BD120 for the Batelco Grandstand, BD100 for the Turn One Grandstand, and BD60 apiece for the University Grandstands and the Victory Grandstand.