Final touches at the BIC before Bahrain GP 2017

BIC, Sakhir: With less than one week to go before the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, preparations at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) are now at fever pitch.

All sorts of upgrades, maintenance, and set-up work are being done all across the Sakhir facility.

Scrubbing, hydro blasting, power washing and painting were carried out this week across BIC’s 5.412-kilometre Grand Prix track, which will be hosting all the action come the Formula 1 weekend from April 14 to 16.

Further maintenance work was being done over the past few days; canopies were being washed, the seats in each of the five grandstands were being individually cleaned, and every other corner of the BIC facility was being prepped up to make them ready to welcome fans for the highly anticipated Bahrain Grand Prix.

Set-up was being done across the Paddock and in BIC’s Formula 1 Village vending area, where things are beginning to take shape with various kinds of attractions, stalls and tents coming up.

Meanwhile, in order to keep up with the revamped technical regulations brought about by the new Formula 1 season, BIC has beefed up its tyre barrier around Turn 13 – a necessary move to maintain the high standard of safety at BIC.

BIC’s Circuit Operations Director and Bahrain Grand Prix Clerk of the Couse Fayez Ramzi Fayez said that due to the higher speed of this year’s Formula 1 cars, the impact the barriers would be able to take should also be greater.

Work is being done throughout the day across the circuit and things are about to pick up even more over the next few days, with more Formula 1 personnel arriving and a wide host of other staff all setting their stations up at the circuit.

Tickets to this year’s Grand Prix spectacle continue to be available. Tickets cost BD150 for the Main Grandstand, BD120 for the Batelco Grandstand, BD100 for the Turn One Grandstand, and BD60 apiece for the University Grandstands and Victory Grandstands.

All tickets are for all three days of the Formula 1 weekend, allowing holders to enjoy the maximum experience.