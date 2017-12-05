Adnan Yousif wins Freedom Award from the City of London

LONDON: Adnan Ahmed Yousif Abdulmalik, a leading banker and the President and the Chief Executive of ABG, has been awarded the Honorary Freedom by the City of London for his outstanding contributions to the international banking.

A solemn ceremony was held in London at the Chamberlain’s Court at Guildhall by the Clerk of the Court. Mr. Adnan Ahmed Yousif Abdulmalik received the honor in presence of Sir David Wootton, the former Lord Mayor of London, other dignitaries, friends and family.

The Honorary Freedom is the highest honor the City of London can award. Previous recipients of the Honorary Freedom include Sir Winston Churchill, Princess Diana, President Dwight Eisenhower, Chancellor Helmut Kohl, President Nelson Mandela, Florence Nightingale, President Theodore Roosevelt, and Baroness Margaret Thatcher.