Alba achieves 5m work-hours without LTI

MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s leading aluminium smelters in Safety and Health, is proud to announce the significant safety achievement of 5 million work-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) by its Line 6 Smelter on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

“We, at Alba, are proud of our Safety Culture. The 5 million work-hours without LTI is a further testament of Alba’s commitment to a zero-injuries work environment. I express my gratitude and appreciation to the Line 6 Owner’s Team and contractors for achieving this milestone together,” Commenting on this accomplishment, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Murray, said.

“As we congratulate ourselves on this sound Safety performance, we must remain focused on maintaining the same momentum as we progress with Line 6 Expansion Project construction in 2018.”